DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Short Interest Up 78.6% in March

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the February 28th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 42,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,127,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 877,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 385,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 291,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPCM Capital stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. DPCM Capital has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

