Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS TAKOF opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.27.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

About Drone Delivery Canada (Get Rating)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.