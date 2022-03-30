DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Receives GBX 517.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 519.50 ($6.81).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMDS shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.68) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.70) to GBX 570 ($7.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

LON SMDS opened at GBX 336.59 ($4.41) on Friday. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 279.23 ($3.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 465.97 ($6.10). The company has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 347.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 376.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

