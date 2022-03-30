DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Receives GBX 517.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 519.50 ($6.81).
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMDS shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.68) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.70) to GBX 570 ($7.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
LON SMDS opened at GBX 336.59 ($4.41) on Friday. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 279.23 ($3.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 465.97 ($6.10). The company has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 347.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 376.94.
DS Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
