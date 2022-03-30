DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $33,910,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 543,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,664 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DD stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.10. 34,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

