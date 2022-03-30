DXdao Achieves Market Cap of $29.79 Million (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $604.11 or 0.01280652 BTC on popular exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $29.79 million and approximately $198,736.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DXdao has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.94 or 0.00303025 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004573 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002973 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

