Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 369 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $63.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.28.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.