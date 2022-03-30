Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Stryker by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after buying an additional 285,571 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

SYK stock opened at $272.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.66. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $236.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

