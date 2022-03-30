Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,356,000 after purchasing an additional 677,786 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,304,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,207,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 952,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,302,000 after purchasing an additional 82,995 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.28. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

