Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $275,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $63.42 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.73.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

