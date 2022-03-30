Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $272.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $236.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.66.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.