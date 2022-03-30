Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $254,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

