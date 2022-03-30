Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after acquiring an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMHI opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.37. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $57.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

