Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 12,494 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,708 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,335,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,105,000 after acquiring an additional 236,564 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01.

