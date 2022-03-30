Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,271 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $431,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,435,000 after buying an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 432,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 25,154 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $50.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.