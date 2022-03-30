e-Gulden Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $113.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $113.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00273188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001484 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001371 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,503 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,327 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.