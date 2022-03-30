E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $875.01

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$875.01 and last traded at C$875.01, with a volume of 136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$909.49.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$915.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$912.38. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

