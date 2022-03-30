E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,786,900 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the February 28th total of 1,063,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 496.4 days.

Shares of ENAKF remained flat at $$11.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. E.On has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

