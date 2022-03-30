E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EONGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on E.On from €11.25 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on E.On from €12.00 ($13.19) to €12.50 ($13.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of EONGY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. 178,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,999. E.On has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

