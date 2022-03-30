Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of EGBN opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.99. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $63.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.