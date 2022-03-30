Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EGLE. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

EGLE stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.91%.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

