Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Up 6.6%

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $50.06. 2,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 123,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.43 million, a PE ratio of -75.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

