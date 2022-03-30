Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.340-$1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,077. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.10.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock worth $926,664 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

