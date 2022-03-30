easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives Sell Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.68) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.91) to GBX 570 ($7.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.48) price target (down previously from GBX 900 ($11.79)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.82) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.48) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.14).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 571.80 ($7.49) on Tuesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a PE ratio of -3.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 591.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 603.55.

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.59) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,035.79). Also, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,753.21). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

