Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.35.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.91. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $137.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

