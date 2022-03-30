Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Cut by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $31,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $157.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.67 and its 200-day moving average is $160.91. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $137.56 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

