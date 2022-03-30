Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ETB traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. 1,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,360. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

