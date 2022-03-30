Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

NYSE ABBV opened at $162.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $286.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.92. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $163.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

