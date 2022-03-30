EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON EKF opened at GBX 44.06 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.11. EKF Diagnostics has a 1-year low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of £204.41 million and a PE ratio of 12.59.
EKF Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
