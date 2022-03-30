EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON EKF opened at GBX 44.06 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.11. EKF Diagnostics has a 1-year low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of £204.41 million and a PE ratio of 12.59.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

