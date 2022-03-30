Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,752,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,038 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,686. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.