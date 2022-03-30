Elastos (ELA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.50 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00007443 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $71.50 million and $342,911.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elastos has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009764 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000805 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

ELA is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.