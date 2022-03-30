Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ELDN has been the topic of several other reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

ELDN stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.16. On average, research analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 25,693 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 221,945 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

