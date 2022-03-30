Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 690,386 shares of company stock worth $188,496,164. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $288.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,780,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,021. The firm has a market cap of $274.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $295.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.