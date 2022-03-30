Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.07

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $6.70. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 8,690 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $291.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $1.48. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

