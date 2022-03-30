Endeavour Silver Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.38.

TSE:EDR opened at C$5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.69. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.28 and a 12 month high of C$9.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

