Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERII. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ERII stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenir Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,677,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after purchasing an additional 68,913 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 35.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 384,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 99,790 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 52,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

