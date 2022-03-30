Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 634,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 44,102,328 shares.The stock last traded at $77.33 and had previously closed at $76.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 60.1% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

