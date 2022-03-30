Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.93

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.93 and traded as high as $48.54. Enterprise Financial Services shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 123,079 shares.

EFSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 874,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

