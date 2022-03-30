Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) SVP Barry D. Cooper Sells 678 Shares

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.13. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 311.55 and a beta of 1.22.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
ENV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.
About Envestnet (Get Rating)
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
