EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 5,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,943. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.83.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

