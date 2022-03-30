Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $36.08

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.08, but opened at $37.43. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 549 shares.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $123.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 135.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

