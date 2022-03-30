Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Independent Bank Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $493.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,455,000 after buying an additional 139,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Independent Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Independent Bank by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,084 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

