Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.43.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.84. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $287,372,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,630,000 after buying an additional 641,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,449,000 after buying an additional 553,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after buying an additional 489,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,611,000 after buying an additional 441,630 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

