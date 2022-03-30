ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Up to $5.70

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.89. ESS Tech shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 2,380 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 18.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the third quarter valued at about $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

