Ether Zero Reaches One Day Volume of $2,776.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $88,938.00 and $2,776.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,408.95 or 0.07198630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00105521 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

