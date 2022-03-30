ETNA Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $79,208.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0915 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00047008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.46 or 0.07126095 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.14 or 0.99766878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

