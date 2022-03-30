Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.77

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.77 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 9.66 ($0.13). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 33,349,542 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £328.16 million and a P/E ratio of -122.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 27.27 and a current ratio of 27.90.
Eurasia Mining Company Profile (LON:EUA)
Featured Stories
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Eurasia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurasia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.