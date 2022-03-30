EvenCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $42,614.42 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $42,614.42 and approximately $5,351.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 68.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00299863 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004609 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.92 or 0.01280911 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002972 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

