Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVOL opened at $1.83 on Friday. Evolving Systems has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 162,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $292,179.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 371,772 shares of company stock worth $677,526. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Evolving Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

