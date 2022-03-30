Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $991,000 Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 388,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 312,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 70,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.