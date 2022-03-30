Exchange Capital Management Inc. Invests $188,000 in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.87. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. The firm had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

